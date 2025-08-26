2025 NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 Betting Odds & Preview

The 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 kicks off the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Darlington on August 31, delivering high-stakes intensity, historic prestige, and the legendary “Track Too Tough to Tame” with its abrasive surface and unique layout. With postseason drama looming, here’s your complete look at the current odds to win, the full driver entry list, track and race details, last year’s winner, storylines, and the anticipated weather forecast to guide your betting picks and predictions.

Cook Out Southern 500 Race & Darlington Track Info

Event: NASCAR Cup Series – Cook Out Southern 500 (Playoff Round of 16 opener)

NASCAR Cup Series – Cook Out Southern 500 (Playoff Round of 16 opener) Date & Time: Sunday, August 31, 2025 – 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 31, 2025 – 6:00 p.m. ET Location: Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC Broadcast: USA Network / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

USA Network / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Track: 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval

1.366-mile egg-shaped oval Distance: 367 laps / 501 miles

367 laps / 501 miles Stage Breakdown: Stage 1 – 115 laps; Stage 2 – 115 laps; Final stage – 137 laps

Last Year’s Winner (2024)

Chase Briscoe scored a career-defining victory in the 2024 Southern 500, mastering the long runs at Darlington to secure Stewart-Haas Racing’s biggest win of the season.

News & Notes

Playoff Pressure: As the first race of the playoffs, the Southern 500 sets the tone—mistakes here can doom a championship run.

As the first race of the playoffs, the Southern 500 sets the tone—mistakes here can doom a championship run. Darlington Stripes Incoming: Drivers often leave with scrapes from the wall; survival is half the battle on this abrasive, narrow track.

Drivers often leave with scrapes from the wall; survival is half the battle on this abrasive, narrow track. Momentum Watch: Contenders like Larson, Byron, and Hamlin aim to stamp authority early, while mid-pack playoff drivers fight to avoid elimination.

Contenders like Larson, Byron, and Hamlin aim to stamp authority early, while mid-pack playoff drivers fight to avoid elimination. Wildcards: Non-playoff drivers like Erik Jones or Michael McDowell could play spoiler and steal the spotlight.

Anticipated Weather Forecast (Darlington, SC – Race Day August, 31)

Expect partly sunny skies, hot afternoon temps in the mid-80s, cooling into the evening with lows in the 70s. No major rain threats, but slick track conditions should make tire management pivotal.

Complete Bovada Odds to Win – Cook Out Southern 500

Denny Hamlin +500

Kyle Larson +550

William Byron +650

Ryan Blaney +700

Tyler Reddick +700

Christopher Bell +1200

Chase Briscoe +1400

Joey Logano +1600

Bubba Wallace +2000

Chris Buescher +2000

Ross Chastain +2200

Brad Keselowski +2500

Chase Elliott +2500

Kyle Busch +2800

Josh Berry +3000

Ryan Preece +3300

Alex Bowman +4000

Austin Cindric +4000

Carson Hocevar +4000

Ty Gibbs +4000

Erik Jones +8000

Austin Dillon +15000

Daniel Suárez +20000

AJ Allmendinger +25000

Michael McDowell +25000

Noah Gragson +30000

Todd Gilliland +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +35000

Zane Smith +35000

Justin Haley +40000

Shane van Gisbergen +40000

Cole Custer +50000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000

Ty Dillon +75000

Riley Herbst +100000

Cody Ware +200000

Derek Kraus +300000

Josh Bilicki +300000

✅ Bet these odds now »

Betting Angles & Notes

Favorites: Hamlin, Larson, and Byron are priced as the top contenders—Darlington is a skill track where elite drivers often rise.

Hamlin, Larson, and Byron are priced as the top contenders—Darlington is a skill track where elite drivers often rise. Value Plays: Joey Logano (+1600) and Bubba Wallace (+2000) carry momentum and solid track history.

Joey Logano (+1600) and Bubba Wallace (+2000) carry momentum and solid track history. Longshots: Erik Jones (+8000) and Michael McDowell (+25000) offer upset potential—Jones is a past Southern 500 winner.

Erik Jones (+8000) and Michael McDowell (+25000) offer upset potential—Jones is a past Southern 500 winner. Playoff Context: The Darlington opener often eliminates a big name—expect aggressive strategies and some late-race chaos.

Complete Driver Entry List – Cook Out Southern 500

Ross Chastain Austin Cindric Austin Dillon Noah Gragson Kyle Larson Brad Keselowski Justin Haley Kyle Busch Chase Elliott Ty Dillon Denny Hamlin Ryan Blaney AJ Allmendinger Chris Buescher Chase Briscoe Christopher Bell Josh Berry Joey Logano Bubba Wallace William Byron Todd Gilliland Riley Herbst Zane Smith Cole Custer John Hunter Nemechek Erik Jones Derek Kraus Tyler Reddick Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Alex Bowman Cody Ware Ty Gibbs Ryan Preece Josh Bilicki Michael McDowell Carson Hocevar Shane van Gisbergen Daniel Suárez

2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at a Glance