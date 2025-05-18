2025 NASCAR All-Star Open Preview & Predictions

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway serves as the final gateway for drivers aiming to secure a spot in the prestigious All-Star Race later tonight. With only two transfer positions available through this 100-lap showdown—and a third via fan vote—the competition promises to be intense on this historic 0.625-mile short track.
NASCAR All-Star Open How to Watch
What: 2025 NASCAR All-Star Open
When: Sunday, May 18, 2025
Where: North Wilkesboro Speedway
Time: 5:30 PM ET
TV: FS1
Streaming: FOX Sports App
Starting Lineup Highlights
Pole Position: Shane van Gisbergen
Front Row: Carson Hocevar
Shane van Gisbergen clinched the pole with a swift qualifying time of 1:28.685, showcasing his adaptability and speed. Carson Hocevar, starting alongside, has demonstrated consistent performance, making him a formidable contender.
NASCAR All-Star Open Betting Odds
According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Carson Hocevar is a +175 favorite to win today’s race outright. Below is a complete list of odds.
Carson Hocevar +175
Ryan Preece +300
Ty Gibbs +550
Bubba Wallace +700
Noah Gragson +700
Shane van Gisbergen +800
Michael McDowell +1200
Zane Smith +1400
Erik Jones +2800
Justin Haley +2800
John Hunter Nemechek +3500
AJ Allmendinger +6600
Todd Gilliland +6600
Cole Custer +8000
Ty Dillon +8000
Riley Herbst +10000
Cody Ware +50000
Chad Finchum +75000
NASCAR All-Star Open Driver Insights
Top Contenders
Carson Hocevar (+175): Starting from the front row, Hocevar has momentum on his side and is a favorite to secure one of the transfer spots.
Ryan Preece (+300): With a solid starting position and experience on short tracks, Preece is poised to challenge for a top-two finish.
Ty Gibbs (+550): Despite starting 9th, Gibbs’ aggressive driving style and determination make him a strong candidate to advance.
Dark Horses
Shane van Gisbergen (+800): The pole-sitter has the advantage of clean air at the start, and if he can maintain his pace, he could secure a transfer spot.
Noah Gragson (+700): Known for his tenacity, Gragson will be aiming to race his way into the All-Star Race, especially if he doesn’t secure the fan vote.
NASCAR All-Star Open Predictions
Transfer Spot #1: Carson Hocevar
Transfer Spot #2: Ryan Preece
These selections are based on starting positions, recent performance, and fan engagement levels.
Tune in to witness which drivers will seize the final opportunities to join the All-Star Race lineup and compete for the coveted $1 million prize.