2025 NASCAR All-Star Open Preview & Predictions

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway serves as the final gateway for drivers aiming to secure a spot in the prestigious All-Star Race later tonight. With only two transfer positions available through this 100-lap showdown—and a third via fan vote—the competition promises to be intense on this historic 0.625-mile short track.

NASCAR All-Star Open How to Watch

What: 2025 NASCAR All-Star Open

When: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Where: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports App

Starting Lineup Highlights

Pole Position: Shane van Gisbergen

Front Row: Carson Hocevar

Shane van Gisbergen clinched the pole with a swift qualifying time of 1:28.685, showcasing his adaptability and speed. Carson Hocevar, starting alongside, has demonstrated consistent performance, making him a formidable contender.

NASCAR All-Star Open Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Carson Hocevar is a +175 favorite to win today’s race outright. Below is a complete list of odds.

Carson Hocevar +175

Ryan Preece +300

Ty Gibbs +550

Bubba Wallace +700

Noah Gragson +700

Shane van Gisbergen +800

Michael McDowell +1200

Zane Smith +1400

Erik Jones +2800

Justin Haley +2800

John Hunter Nemechek +3500

AJ Allmendinger +6600

Todd Gilliland +6600

Cole Custer +8000

Ty Dillon +8000

Riley Herbst +10000

Cody Ware +50000

Chad Finchum +75000

NASCAR All-Star Open Driver Insights

Top Contenders

Carson Hocevar (+175): Starting from the front row, Hocevar has momentum on his side and is a favorite to secure one of the transfer spots.

Ryan Preece (+300): With a solid starting position and experience on short tracks, Preece is poised to challenge for a top-two finish.

Ty Gibbs (+550): Despite starting 9th, Gibbs’ aggressive driving style and determination make him a strong candidate to advance.

Dark Horses

Shane van Gisbergen (+800): The pole-sitter has the advantage of clean air at the start, and if he can maintain his pace, he could secure a transfer spot.

Noah Gragson (+700): Known for his tenacity, Gragson will be aiming to race his way into the All-Star Race, especially if he doesn’t secure the fan vote.

NASCAR All-Star Open Predictions

Transfer Spot #1: Carson Hocevar

Transfer Spot #2: Ryan Preece

These selections are based on starting positions, recent performance, and fan engagement levels.

Tune in to witness which drivers will seize the final opportunities to join the All-Star Race lineup and compete for the coveted $1 million prize.