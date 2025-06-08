2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 Prediction: Will Kyle Larson emerge victorious?

The 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 will be held on Sunday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway. With Denny Hamlin listed as chalk, but Kyle Larson and William Byron having comparable odds, what’s the best bet for NASCAR’s Cup Series race?

2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 Event Info

Date: Sunday, June 9

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Laps: 200 (400 miles)

Track Type: 2-mile D-shaped oval (high-speed intermediate)

Race Overview

Michigan International Speedway is all about raw speed, track position, and clean air. With its wide, smooth surface and long straightaways, expect high speeds and tight battles, especially on restarts. This is a race where manufacturers (especially Ford and Toyota) often bring their best due to the bragging rights at stake in the automakers’ backyard.

2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Hamlin is +500 to win today’s race. Larson is +550, followed by Byron at +650. Tyler Reddick is +850, followed by Ryan Blaney at +1000. Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher and Christopher Bell are all +1200, respectively, followed by Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs at +1800, respectively.

Top Contenders

Denny Hamlin (+500)

Hamlin is a model of consistency this year and is always strong on intermediate ovals. He led 63 laps here in 2023 and finished top-5. Joe Gibbs Racing has been dialed in lately, and Hamlin is due for a breakthrough win in Michigan.

Kyle Larson (+550)

Larson has three career wins at Michigan and led 61 laps here last year. Hendrick’s No. 5 has elite speed, and Larson’s aggressive restarts and ability to rim-ride at the high line make him one of the most dangerous drivers on this type of track.

William Byron (+650)

Byron is another Hendrick driver who excels on fast tracks. He’s quietly one of the best at managing clean air and long runs, which are crucial at Michigan. Expect him to be in the mix late.

Live Dark Horses

Chris Buescher (+1200)

Buescher shocked many with his 2023 Michigan win and comes in with momentum after several strong intermediate track runs in 2024. RFK Racing has proven they can contend with the top-tier teams here.

Tyler Reddick (+850)

Reddick is dangerous at high-speed tracks and should be strong in a 23XI Toyota. He hasn’t put it all together lately, but this could be a prime breakout race, especially if he qualifies well.

Brad Keselowski (+2800)

A Michigan native, Keselowski has been knocking on the door in 2024. He’s been top-10 on speed at similar tracks and RFK’s setups have been among the best in the Ford camp. This price is too long to ignore.

Deep Sleepers

Carson Hocevar (+2500)

He continues to surprise with pace and poise. If there’s a fuel-mileage twist or a late restart shuffle, Hocevar could absolutely sneak a win.

Joey Logano (+1800)

Logano hasn’t had a banner year, but this is a key Ford track, and Penske has historically brought strong setups here. His odds reflect recent inconsistency more than his Michigan upside.

Fades

Chase Briscoe (+1200)

While his odds are short, his results on high-speed intermediates have not been strong enough to justify the price. He’s best used in DFS or matchups rather than outright bets.

Bubba Wallace (+2000)

Wallace has been fast in qualifying but fades in long runs. Unless he shows race-trim pace in practice, he’s a fade at this number.

2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 Best Bets

Outright Win:

Kyle Larson (+550) — elite history here

Chris Buescher (+1200) — defending winner with value

Brad Keselowski (+2800) — momentum + hometown motivation

Top 5 Finish:

William Byron (+150 range)

Ty Gibbs (+300 range)

Joey Logano (+350 range)

Long Shot Sprinkle:

Carson Hocevar (+2500)

Alex Bowman (+3300)

2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 Prediction:

Winner: Kyle Larson

Dark Horse to Watch: Chris Buescher

Bold Longshot: Brad Keselowski shocks the field with a fuel-strategy win