2025 Cook Out 400 Betting Preview – Odds, Favorites, Long Shots & How to Watch

Need the scoop on wagering the 2025 Cook Out 400? This betting preview covers everything you need—from race time, date, and TV/streaming info, to the latest betting odds, favorites, and long-shot picks. Whether you’re crafting a smart wager or aiming for a big payoff at Richmond Raceway, get on track with expert insights and racing strategy.

Race Overview

Race Name: 2025 Cook Out 400 (NASCAR Cup Series)

2025 Cook Out 400 (NASCAR Cup Series) Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: Green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET , with engines firing just before race start

Green flag drops at , with engines firing just before race start Location: Richmond Raceway, Henrico County, Virginia – a 0.75-mile D-shaped asphalt short track (300 miles, 400 laps)

Richmond Raceway, Henrico County, Virginia – a 0.75-mile D-shaped asphalt short track (300 miles, 400 laps) TV Broadcast: USA Network – booth commentators Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte; pit reporters Dave Burns, Kim Coon, and Marty Snider

USA Network – booth commentators Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte; pit reporters Dave Burns, Kim Coon, and Marty Snider Streaming: Available via HBO Max, NBCSports.com, and Peacock

Available via HBO Max, NBCSports.com, and Peacock Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), simulcast on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Betting Odds & Analysis

Favorites

Denny Hamlin — the local favorite and five-time winner at Richmond; currently the +230 to +400 favorite

— the local favorite and five-time winner at Richmond; currently the Additional Strong Favorites: Christopher Bell: +425 Kyle Larson: +650 William Byron: +800



Model-Based Picks & Long Shots

A predictive model simulation highlights:

Chase Briscoe (+2500) as a top surprise pick

(+2500) as a top surprise pick Tyler Reddick (+2500) — hungry for a playoff-clinching win

(+2500) — hungry for a playoff-clinching win Other long-shot contenders include: Kyle Busch (+3000) Josh Berry (+3500)



Expert Predictions

Brad Keselowski is pegged as a value pick to win, with odds around +1600

Key Betting Insights & Strategy

Track Factors: Richmond’s tight layout and heavy tire wear favor drivers who can protect their equipment and manage long green-flag runs.

Richmond’s tight layout and heavy tire wear favor drivers who can protect their equipment and manage long green-flag runs. Playoff Implications: Tyler Reddick, still winless on the season, has extra motivation to lock into the postseason with a victory here.

Tyler Reddick, still winless on the season, has extra motivation to lock into the postseason with a victory here. Veteran Edge: Denny Hamlin’s dominance at Richmond and local familiarity make him a logical chalk pick. Meanwhile, dark horses like Briscoe and Keselowski bring higher upside if strategy or late cautions play in their favor.

Favorites Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, William Byron Model Long Shots Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Josh Berry Expert Pick Brad Keselowski (+1600) Broadcast Info USA Network (TV), HBO Max / Peacock / NBCSports.com (streaming), MRN Radio

If you’re aiming for a safe wager, Hamlin is the clear choice with track history and consistency. For bettors chasing big payouts, Briscoe, Reddick, or Keselowski offer compelling value. However you play it, the 2025 Cook Out 400 promises thrilling Saturday night racing under the lights at Richmond Raceway.