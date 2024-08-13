Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction: Should bettors take over?

After pulling off a surprising upset on Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, what will Chicago do for an encore when the Yankees vs. White Sox series continues at 8:10 p.m. ET tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees (-300) at Chicago White Sox (+240); o/u 9

8:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Yankees vs. White Sox: Public Bettors Love New York on Tuesday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chisholm Jr. leaves game Monday with elbow injury

Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Monday’s loss to the White Sox with an elbow injury. Chisholm Jr. will undergo testing on the elbow before Tuesday’s game against Chicago. The 26-year-old was seen moving his arm around in pain before exiting. There should be further updates on Chisholm’s status before that contest, but it would be a major surprise if he was in the lineup for that game even if imaging comes back negative.

Baldwin hits three-run homer in upset win

Brooks Baldwin hit a three-run homer in a victory over the Yankees on Monday. Baldwin hit a three-run blast in the seventh off Enyel De Los Santos to give the White Sox an 11-2 lead and Baldwin his homer of the year. The 23-year-old has been mostly ineffective in 2024 with a .213 average and .591 OPS, and that might be overselling it.

Yankees vs. White Sox MLB Betting Trends

White Sox are 2-24 SU in their last 26 games.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of NY Yankees’ last 17 games.

White Sox are 1-12 SU in their last 13 games at home.

Yankees are 15-2 SU in their last 17 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Yankees vs. White Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 14-3 in the Yankees’ last 17 games overall, is 9-2 in their last 11 road contests and is 13-3 in their last 16 league matchups. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the White Sox’ last 11 home games, is 4-1 in their last five league meetings and has cashed in five out of their last seven matchups against an opponent from the American League East Division.

Yankees vs. White Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9