Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction: Will the Tigers win 6 straight?

The New York Yankees remain in Detroit to face the Tigers at 1:10 PM ET on Prime Video. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Tigers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Max Fried (NYY) vs. Jack Flaherty (DET)

The New York Yankees are 6-5 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 6-5 ATS this season.

The Detroit Tigers are 7-4 straight up this year. Detroit is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 7-4 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 New York Yankees (-149) at 968 Detroit Tigers (+124); o/u 6.5

1:10 PM ET, Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Prime Video

Yankees vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had half of his team’s hits in their 5-0 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday. The 2022 NL MVP went 3 for 4 with 3 singles while hitting out of the leadoff spot. Goldschmidt is batting .381 with 1 homer, 3 RBIs, and an OPS of .935 this season. The former St. Louis Cardinal has an OPS of .833 in 6 at-bats against Tigers starter Jack Flaherty. That fact makes Paul Goldschmidt relevant for DFS purposes on Wednesday.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers right fielder Zach McKinstry drove in 40% of his team’s runs in their 5-0 win over the Yankees on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 29-year-old lefthanded hitter went 2 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, the Toldeo, OH native is hitting .355 with 1 homer, 4 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .963. Zach McKinstry is hitting .571 against lefties in 7 at-bats this season. That means he could be in the lineup against New York lefty starter Max Fried on Wednesday.

Yankees vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

New York is 44-33 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

New York is 40-28 straight up as a road favorite since the beginning of last season.

The over is 100-81-6 in New York’s games since the start of last season.

Detroit is 52-53 straight up as an underdog since the start of last season.

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Prediction

The Yankees have lost three games in a row. They have only scored 6 total runs in those 3 games. I think the Bronx Bombers get their offense back on track against the Tigers on Wednesday.

Current Yankee hitters who have faced Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty in their careers have an OPS of .858 against the 29-year-old right-hander. Both Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham have an OPS of .750 or better in 12+ at-bats against Flaherty. I think those two, along with some of the other left-handed bats in the Yankees lineup, will score enough to earn an outright win over the Tigers in Detroit on Wednesday. The pick is New York -149 on the money line over Detroit at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Tigers MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -149