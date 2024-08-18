Yankees vs. Tigers MLB Little League Classic Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers both head to Williamsport, PA to face each other at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday Night Baseball. It’s the Little League Classic on ESPN. Sunday’s contest is the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Tigers betting prediction.

Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line neutral-site favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Marcus Stroman (NYY) vs. Tarik Skubal (DET)

The New York Yankees are 73-51 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 65-59 ATS this season.

The Detroit Tigers are 60-64 straight up this year. Detroit is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 66-58 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

965 New York Yankees (+105) at 966 Detroit Tigers (-125); o/u 7.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, August 18, 2024

BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Williamsport, PA

TV: ESPN

Yankees vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Tigers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera recorded half of his team’s hits in their 4-0 loss to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Hitting out of the #9 spot in the lineup, the 25-year-old switch hitter went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. For the season, Cabrera is hitting .253 with 8 homers, 35 RBIs, and a .677 OPS across 283 plate appearances. Although Cabrera is hitting just .188 against lefties this year, he’s been good against Tigers southpaw starter Tarik Skubal. In 2 career at-bats against Skubal, Cabrera is 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. That could earn Oswaldo Cabrera a start on Sunday and put him in play for DFS purposes.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers DH Colt Keith recorded multiple hits in his club’s 4-0 win over the Yankees on Saturday. In that contest, the rookie from Zanesville, OH went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and an RBI. Across 421 plate appearances this year, Keith is hitting .251 with 11 homers, 44 RBIs, and a .684 OPS. 22 of Colt Keith’s 25 extra-base hits have come against right-handed pitchers this season. That fact makes the left-handed hitter worth a look in DFS against Yankees righty Marcus Stroman on Sunday night.

Yankees vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

New York is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Detroit.

New York is 29-21 straight up after a loss this season.

Detroit is 26-33 straight up after a win this season.

Detroit is 0-2 straight up in neutral site games since the start of the 2007 season.

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Prediction

This game will be the seventh edition of the Little League Classic. It will be played at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA. The stadium is a former minor league park that has been altered to meet MLB standards. Despite pushing the fences back, these games have traditionally been offensive-centric slugfests. Of the past 7 Little League Classics, 4 contests have featured 8 or more runs being scored. Such a game favors the New York Yankees who have sluggers like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton in their lineup.

The Tigers will be sending the odds-on favorite to win the Cy Young Award to the hill in Tarik Skubal on Sunday. But the star lefty has a 3.72 ERA in 3 starts this month and has already faced the Yankees on May 5th of this year. The Tigers ultimately lost that Cinco de Mayo showdown 5-2 in 8 innings. The Yankees need this game, and they have a far superior lineup. I’m taking the Bronx Bombers as money-line underdogs on Sunday Night Baseball in Williamsport.

Yankees vs. Tigers MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES +105