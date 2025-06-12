Yankees vs. Royals MLB Prediction: Will KC pull off upset?

The Yankees vs. Royals series concludes on Thursday night at Kauffman Stadium at 7:40 p.m. ET. With Will Warren set to oppose Seth Lugo in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s matchup?

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -135 moneyline favorites to beat the Royals, who are +115 moneyline underdogs. The total for tonight’s game sits at 9 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting information shows that public bettors are backing New York tonight in Kansas City.

Starting Pitchers

Will Warren (Yankees): Warren, a right-handed pitcher, has shown inconsistency this season. After a promising stretch, he struggled in his last two outings, allowing 11 runs over 6.2 innings. His primary challenge has been the vulnerability of his secondary pitches, which opponents have hit over .330. However, his fastball remains effective, holding opponents to a .148 average.

Seth Lugo (Royals): Seth Lugo allowed five hits and two runs with two walks and five strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision on Friday against the White Sox.

Uncharacteristically inefficient, Lugo squandered a bit of a golden opportunity against this lowly White Sox lineup. He labored through long innings in both the second and fourth that drove up his pitch count. Then, Mike Tauchman took him deep in the fifth to tie this game. As usual, he mixed his wildly deep 10-pitch mix, but struggled to hit his spots consistently. Still, it’s now been two not-so-great starts since coming off the injured list last week. He’s scheduled to face the Athletics next time out.

Key Players

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): The dynamic shortstop is a constant threat at the plate and on the base paths. His speed and power make him a key player to watch in this matchup.

Salvador Pérez (Royals): The veteran catcher continues to be a reliable run producer for the Royals. His experience and clutch hitting are invaluable assets to the team.

Yankees vs. Royals Prediction

The Yankees are looking to rebound after a series loss and will rely on Warren to stabilize their pitching staff. However, facing a seasoned pitcher like Lugo, who has had success against them in the past, presents a significant challenge. The Royals’ offense, bolstered by Witt and Pérez, will aim to capitalize on any mistakes Warren makes.

Given the current form of both teams and the pitching matchup, the Royals have the edge in this game. Lugo’s experience and the Royals’ offensive capabilities suggest a close contest.

MLB PREDICTION: KANSAS CITY ROYALS +115