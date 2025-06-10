Yankees vs. Royals MLB Prediction: Is Game Total too High?

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, the New York Yankees will face the Kansas City Royals in the opener of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The matchup features two starting pitchers in strong form: Max Fried for the Yankees and Noah Cameron for the Royals. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Yankees vs. Royals matchup?

Yankees vs. Royals Event Info

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are massive -200 moneyline favorites to knock off the Royals, who are +168 on the moneyline. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

Starting Pitchers

Max Fried (NYY)

Fried has been exceptional this season, boasting a 6-0 record with a league-leading 1.05 ERA. In his most recent outing, he delivered six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing just one hit and striking out seven. His consistency and ability to dominate opposing lineups have been pivotal for the Yankees.

Noah Cameron (KC)

Cameron, a promising young talent for the Royals, has shown flashes of brilliance this season. While his overall numbers may not yet rival Fried’s, his potential to disrupt the Yankees’ offense makes him a pitcher to watch.

Team Overview

New York Yankees

The Yankees enter this series with a 46-21 record, leading the American League East. Their offense is powered by Aaron Judge, who leads MLB with 24 home runs and has been a consistent force in the lineup. Combined with a dominant pitching staff, the Yankees are formidable opponents.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals hold a 39-27 record, placing them third in the AL Central. Bobby Witt Jr. has been a standout performer, leading the league in batting average and runs scored, making him a constant threat at the plate.

Yankees vs. Royals MLB Betting Prediction

Given Max Fried’s outstanding form and the Yankees’ overall strength, they are favored to take the opening game of the series. While the Royals have the talent to challenge, Fried’s dominance on the mound and the Yankees’ potent offense should secure a victory.

That said, I still like the under in tonight’s matchup. I don’t believe Kansas City will bang out enough hits and score enough runs to contribute to the scoring.

Yankees vs. Royals PREDICTION: UNDER 9