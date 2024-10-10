Yankees vs. Royals Game 4 ALDS Prediction:

The Yankees vs. Royals Game 4 ALDS matchup will take place at 8:08 p.m. ET from Kauffman Stadium on Thursday night. With Gerrit Cole set to oppose Michael Wacha, will the Yankees close out the series and head to the ALCS?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees (-150) at Kansas City Royals (+125); o/u 8

8:08 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 10, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Yankees vs. Royals Game 4: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Stanton has huge Game 3 for Yanks

Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-5 with a homer and a double Wednesday as the Yankees edged the Royals 3-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the ALDS. Stanton even stole a base in his first attempt at one since 2020. He wasn’t being held on in the sixth, and he made it easily with John Schreiber paying no attention to him. Stanton’s homer came off Kris Bubic, breaking a 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth. The win means the Yankees can take the series when Gerrit Cole and Michael Wacha face off in Thursday’s Game 4. If they don’t do it then, they’ll have another chance Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Lugo pitches five innings of two-run ball in Game 3

Seth Lugo pitched five innings of two-run ball in Game 3 against the Yankees on Wednesday. Lugo issued four walks for just the second time in 35 starts this year and three of those contributed to the two runs scoring. Still, it was a solid enough outing, and though he left down 2-0, the Royals let him off the hook with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Yankees vs. Royals Game 4 MLB Betting Trends

NY Yankees is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games on the road

NY Yankees is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Kansas City

Kansas City is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing NY Yankees

Kansas City is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

Yankees vs. Royals Game 4 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. This is a relatively inexpensive price for the Yankees with Cole on the mound. The ace is 3-2 with a 3.19 ERA over his last five starts. Over that span, he’s averaged 6.0 innings pitched, 3.8 hits and 2.2 earned runs allowed. He was knocked around a little by this same Royals team back in October, but he’s a big game pitcher and I expect him to step up tonight.

Meanwhile, Michael Wahca has been as impressive for the Royals as Cole has been for the Yankees. He’s 3-2 with a 3.04 ERA over his last five outings, averaging 5 1/3 innings, 4.6 hits allowed and 1.8 earned runs allowed. That said, if it’s Cole or Wacha in a do-or-die situation, give me Cole.

Yankees vs. Royals Game 4 MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -150