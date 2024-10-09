Yankees vs. Royals Game 3 ALDS Prediction: Will KC pull off upset?

Clark Schmidt will oppose Seth Lugo in Wednesday’s Yankees vs. Royals Game 3 matchup at 7:08 p.m. ET. Will the Royals pull off the small upset and take a series lead in this ADLS? Or will the Yankees come through on the road?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees (-108) at Kansas City Royals (+100); o/u 8

7:08 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Royals vs. Yankees Game 2: Bettors Leaning towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boone says “unsure” who will start at 1B

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters he was “unsure” who will start at first base in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Royals on Wednesday. The Yankees surprisingly had Jon Berti play first base against the Royals in the Game 2 loss even though he’d never played the position before. Berti does have some (small sampled) success against starter Seth Lugo; going 3-for-6 in his limited action. If it’s not Berti, the Yankees could have Oswaldo Cabrera or Ben Rice handle the not-so-hot corner.

Garcia has monster Game 2 vs. Yanks

Maikel Garcia went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a steal as the Royals bested the Yankees 4-2 on Monday to even the ALDS at 1-1. No runs scored, since Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino combined to go 0-for-9 with six strikeouts behind him. Two of Garcia’s hits checked in at 106 mph. In large part because the Royals were facing a lefty, Garcia was leading off tonight for the first time since Aug. 31. He made a case to remain there against a righty in Game 3, but at least after a performance like this, he knows he’ll be in the lineup somewhere. That is something he often couldn’t count on during September.

Yankees vs. Royals Game 3 MLB Betting Trends

NY Yankees is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

NY Yankees is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road

Kansas City is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kansas City’s last 7 games

Yankees vs. Royals Game 3 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Kansas City. Seth Lugo has been a beast of late. The Royals are 2-3 over his last five starts but that isn’t an indication of how well he has pitched. Over that span, he’s allowed an average of 1.4 earned runs and 4.0 hits per game, all while averaging 5.0 innings of work. His ERA over his last five starts is 2.52.

On the other side, Schmidt has been good but not as sharp as Lugo. He’s allowed at least three runs in each of his last three starts. He’s also racked up seven walks over his last three starts. If his command is off, Schmidt could find himself out of this game early.

Yankees vs. Royals Game 3 MLB Playoffs Prediction: Kansas City Royals +100