Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction: Can Boston rebound against NY?

The New York Yankees remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Max Fried (NYY) vs. Brayan Bello (BOS)

The New York Yankees are 82-65 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 69-78 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 81-67 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 76-72 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 New York Yankees (-137) at 912 Boston Red Sox (+116); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, September 13, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge reached base 3 times in his team’s 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Friday night. In that game, the 2-time AL MVP went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, 2 walks, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Judge is hitting .323 with 47 homers, 101 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of 1.117 across 493 at-bats. Aaron Judge is batting .335 with an OPS of 1.140 in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS option for Saturday’s game at Fenway Park.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman got on base twice in his club’s 4-1 loss to the Yankees on Friday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 2019 Silver Slugger Award winner went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk. Bregman is hitting .279 with 16 homers, 57 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .836 across 387 at-bats this year. The 3-time All-Star is batting .324 with an OPS of .971 when there are two outs this season. That fact makes Alex Bregman worthy of DFS consideration on Saturday.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

New York is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

New York is 46-35 straight up after a win this season.

Boston is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Boston is 32-34 straight up after a loss this season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like New York in this spot. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Yankees are 56-43 straight up in American League games and 67-57 straight up when playing on no rest this year. Furthermore, New York is 34-27 straight up as a road favorite and 76-61 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, the Bronx Bombers are 38-34 straight up as the road team and 19-10 straight up in starting pitcher Max Fried’s 29 starts this season. The pick is New York -137 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -137