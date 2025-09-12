Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction: Can Boston keep dominating NY?

The New York Yankees head to Boston to face the Red Sox at 7:10 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Luis Gil (NYY) vs. Lucas Giolito (BOS)

The New York Yankees are 81-65 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 68-78 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 81-66 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 76-71 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 New York Yankees (-125) at 964 Boston Red Sox (+104); o/u 8.5

7:10 PM ET, Friday, September 12, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: Apple TV+

Yankees vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. reached base 3 times in his team’s 9-3 win over the Tigers on Thursday night. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, a stolen base, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Chisholm is hitting .240 with 28 homers, 72 RBIs, 28 steals, and an OPS of .820 across 405 at-bats. Jazz Chisholm is batting .269 with an OPS of 1.083 when ahead in the count this season, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox center fielder Nate Eaton recorded multiple hits in his club’s 5-4 loss to the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the 28-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Eaton is hitting .268 with 2 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .662 across 56 at-bats this year. The Chester, VA native is batting .381 with an OPS of .911 this month. That fact means Nate Eaton might be worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday night.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

New York is 3-2 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

New York is 33-27 straight up as a road favorite this season.

Boston is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Boston is 47-49 straight up as a home underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like New York here. A few stats will explain why. The Yankees are 45-35 straight up after a win and 55-43 straight up in American League games in 2025. What’s more, the Bronx Bombers are 12-9 straight up when playing with the rest disadvantage and 89-72 straight up as a road favorite since the start of the 2023 season. And finally, New York is 66-57 straight up when playing on no rest and 4-3 straight up in starting pitcher Luis Gil’s 7 starts this season. The pick is the Yankees -125 on the money line over the Red Sox at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -125