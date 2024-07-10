Yankees vs. Rays Prediction:

With Marcus Stroman set to oppose Zach Eflin in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Wednesday evening’s Yankees vs. Rays matchup? First pitch is set for 6:50 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

915 New York Yankees (+102) at 916 Tampa Bay Rays (-120); o/u 8

6:50 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

Yankees vs. Rays: Public Bettors Still Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rice hits two-run home run

Ben Rice went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday. The left-handed Rice hit his home run off left-handed reliever Colin Poche, which is always nice to see. It was Rice’s fifth home run on the season and while it was his only hit on the day, the rookie has shown a tremendous eye at the plate, which has given him the on-base skills to force the Yankees to move him to the lead-off spot. Right now, he’s also giving them no reason to take him out of the spot, which gives him solid fantasy value hitting ahead of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Paredes hits three-run homer in win vs. NYY

Isaac Paredes went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in a win over the Yankees on Tuesday. Paredes’ long ball was a 107 mph shot that went 383 feet for his 15th of the season. It has not been a great start to the summer for the 25-year-old who came into today hitting just .224 in 40 games over the last seven weeks. The power is still nice to see but since Paredes doesn’t steal any bases, he’s going to need to get his batting average back up to be a consistently useful fantasy player in all formats.

Yankees vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 15 of NY Yankees’ last 21 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tampa Bay’s last 10 games played on a Wednesday

Over/Under has gone OVER in 14 of NY Yankees’ last 18 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games when there was no favorite

Yankees vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Tampa Bay. The Yankees are 3-11 in their last 14 games versus the Rays, are 3-8 in their last 11 road contests and are 3-7 in their last 10 divisional matchups. On the other side, the Rays have won six out of their last eight games at Tropicana Field.

Yankees vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -120