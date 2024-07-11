Yankees vs. Rays Prediction: Will over cash?

The Yankees vs. Rays series continues on Thursday evening when Nestor Cortes Jr. will oppose Shane Baz in the pitching matchup. With the Yankees cash as a road favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 New York Yankees (-124) at 964 Tampa Bay Rays (+106); o/u 8

6:50 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 11, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

Yankees vs. Rays: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Soto singles twice in win over Rays

Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a stolen base on Wednesday in the Yankees’ win over the Rays. Soto singled twice and picked up his fifth theft of the season in a low-scoring showdown at Tropicana Field. It was a notable development if only for the fact that it was New York’s first successful stolen base by any player on the roster since June 14.

Franco placed on restricted list

Rays placed SS Wander Franco on the restricted list. The 23-year-old infielder was formally charged in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday and will face a human trafficking charge in addition to the sexual abuse and sexual exploitation against a minor charges that had previously been discussed. By moving Franco to the restricted list instead of the administrative leave that he had been on since last August, he’ll no longer be paid or accrue service time.

Yankees vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

Yankees are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the favorite

Rays are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

Rays are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday

Yankees are 5-16 SU in their last 21 games when playing as the favorite

Yankees vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The total has gone over in 14 out of the Yankees’ last 19 road games, is 5-1 in their last six contests played on a Thursday and is 6-2 in the Rays’ last eight matchups played on a Thursday.

Yankees vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8