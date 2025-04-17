Yankees vs. Rays Prediction: Will AL East rivals bust out the bats?

​The New York Yankees will face the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at Tropicana Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM PDT. The pitching matchup features right-hander Will Warren for the Yankees against right-hander Taj Bradley for the Rays. What’s the best bet for tonight’s Yankees vs. Rays matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

7:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 17, 2025

George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Rays are -125 moneyline favorites tonight against their AL East rivals. The Yankees, meanwhile, are +105 moneyline underdogs. The total sits at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Public Betting: Bettors Leaning NY

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Will Warren – New York Yankees

Will Warren, a 25-year-old right-hander, is in his second MLB season with the Yankees. After making his debut in July 2024, Warren has shown potential but has faced challenges in consistency. In the 2025 season, he holds a 1–3 record with an 8.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts. Notably, he secured his first career win on April 12, 2025, against the San Francisco Giants, pitching five innings with six strikeouts and allowing two runs. ​

Taj Bradley – Tampa Bay Rays

Taj Bradley, a 24-year-old right-hander, is in his third MLB season with the Rays. Since his debut in April 2023, Bradley has been a promising arm in the Rays’ rotation. As of April 11, 2025, he has a career record of 15–19 with a 4.68 ERA and 304 strikeouts. In the 2025 season, Bradley has contributed to the Rays’ efforts to improve their standing in the AL East.

Yankees vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

The over is 6-3-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. And while the Yankees are coming off a series against the Royals in which the under cashed three straight times, I still envision tonight’s game being high-scoring. In fact, the over is 6-3-1 in the Rays’ last 10 games entering play tonight.

Yankees vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9