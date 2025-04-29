Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction: Can Baltimore win the series?

The New York Yankees remain in Baltimore to face the Orioles at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Orioles win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Orioles betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Carlos Rodon (NYY) vs. Kyle Gibson (BAL)

The New York Yankees are 17-12 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 14-15 ATS this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are 11-17 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 12-16 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 New York Yankees (-155) at 968 Baltimore Orioles (+130); o/u 9.5

6:35 PM ET, Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Yankees vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe had a nice day at the plate in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Orioles on Monday. In that game, the 24-year-old native of New York, NY, went 1 for 4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Volpe is hitting .229 with 5 homers, 18 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .770. Anthony Volpe is hitting .280 in his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles left fielder Ramon Laureano was superb in his team’s 4-3 win over the Yankees on Monday. Hitting out of the #9 spot in the lineup, the 10th-year MLB veteran went 2 for 3 with 2 doubles, an RBI, and a stolen base. Laureano is batting .220 with 3 homers, 6 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .745 this year. Ramon Laureano hit .305 against left-handed pitching last season. That fact makes the right-handed hitter from Florida an intriguing DFS option against Yankees lefty starter Carlos Rodon on Tuesday.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

New York is 7-4 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 5-3 straight up in division games this season.

Baltimore is 1-9 straight up after a win this season.

Baltimore is 8-11 straight up in American League games this season.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

I like this spot for the Yankees. New York will be throwing left-handed starter Carlos Rodon in this game. That should give the Yankees an advantage because Baltimore’s best lineup features several left-handed hitters. The Orioles started left-handed hitters Cedric Mullins, Gunnar Henderson, Ryan O’Hearn, Heston Kjerstad, and Jackson Holliday against Yankees right-handed starter Will Warren on Monday. Baltimore will either have to sub in new lesser hitters for some of those lefties or move them down in the order. Left-handed hitters batted just .224 against Carlos Rodon last season, and they’re hitting .241 against him this year. I think the big southpaw gets the Yankees back on track with a solid outing on Tuesday. The pick is New York -155 on the money line over Baltimore at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -155