Yankees vs. Mets Prediction: Will Bombers rebound?

​The Subway Series continues in Queens as the Yankees visit Citi Field for Game 2 after Friday’s dramatic 6–5 thriller. Thursday’s clash saw seven home runs, including Yankee sluggers Aaron Judge and Jasson Domínguez, and a game-winning shot from Mets veteran Jeff McNeil that delighted 41,216 fans. Both teams enter this matchup on irregular streaks, struggling with injuries and inconsistency, but with rivalry games, anything can happen—even on those down days. What’s the smart play in tonight’s Yankees vs. Mets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees at New York Mets

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 5, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -155 moneyline favorites to beat the Mets, who are +130 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Mets Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Mets

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of the bets are on the Mets moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Carlos Rodón (Yankees, LHP, 9–5, 2.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 123 K in 106.2 IP): Rodón has been reliable all season, delivering nine quality starts and allowing just 70 hits over more than 106 innings. In his previous start, he was efficient: five innings, two runs, five hits, and four strikeouts. He’s also been dominant in this series historically, going 3–0 with a 1.15 ERA in three starts against the Mets, including a shutout performance on May 16.

Frankie Montas Jr. (Mets, RHP, 0–1, 6.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 10 K in 9 IP): Acquired this offseason, Montas has struggled to find his stride and offers a stark contrast to Rodón’s consistency. He debuted back on June 24 with a scoreless five-inning outing, but then surrendered six runs in a rough outing against Pittsburgh. Over 9 innings this year, he’s yielded 10 hits, four walks, and two homers—a shaky profile that Rodón will surely test early.

X-Factors & Storylines

Rodón’s consistency vs. Montas’s volatility: If Rodón delivers another quality start, New York could control the game early. Meanwhile, Montas needs to prove he can suppress the Yankees’ powerful lineup after his uneven debut.

Momentum vs. fatigue: Both clubs are banged up—Yankees with Clarke Schmidt’s elbow concern and Mets missing key arms like Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea. Offense might prevail tonight if starters falter, and Thursday’s slugfest indicates bats can stay hot.

Yankees vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This game will likely revolve around Rodón’s efficiency and whether Montas can rebound from his last poor showing. If Rodón shuts down the Mets for at least five or six innings, expect the Yankees to capitalize early. The Mets, though offensively capable, may struggle to chase Rodón, especially if their rotation instability continues.

Prediction: Lean toward the Yankees pulling out a close win—Yankees 4, Mets 2, with Rodón delivering a quality start and the Mets offense struggling to break through consistently.

Yankees vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -155