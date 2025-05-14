Yankees vs. Mariners Prediction: Can the Yankees win the series?

The New York Yankees remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Will Warren (NYY) vs. Luis Castillo (SEA)

The New York Yankees are 24-18 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 21-21 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners are 23-18 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 20-21 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 New York Yankees (-115) at 912 Seattle Mariners (-105); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Wednesday, May 14, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Yankees vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham had 40% of his team’s hits in their 2-1 loss to the Mariners on Tuesday. In that game, the Burleson, TX, native went 2 for 5 with 2 singles. For the season, Grisham is hitting .294 with 12 homers, 22 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.025 in 109 at-bats. Trent Grisham is batting .356 with an OPS of 1.186 in day games this season. That fact makes the New York outfielder worthy of DFS consideration on Wednesday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford drove in the winning run in his club’s 2-1 extra-innings win over the Yankees on Tuesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the former Philadelphia Philly went 1 for 5 with a single and an RBI. Crawford is batting .271 with 3 homers, 18 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .742 in 140 at-bats this season. J.P. Crawford is hitting .301 in his last 30 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Wednesday afternoon.

Yankees vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

The over is 10-9-2 in New York’s road games this season.

The over is 16-12-1 in New York’s non-division games this season.

Seattle is 12-10 straight up after a win this season.

Seattle is 13-10 straight up as the home team this season.

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

I like Seattle in this matchup. A few relevant numbers will make the case for the Mariners in this contest. Seattle is 19-14 straight up when playing on no rest and 22-13 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. What’s more, the Mariners are 8-7 straight up as an underdog and 19-13 straight up in American League games this year.

Seattle’s starting pitcher, Luis Castillo, has an ERA of 2.95 in 6 appearances against the Yankees, spanning 36.2 innings. Castillo will give the Mariners the pitching advantage against the Yanks on Wednesday, and that should be enough to propel Seattle to an outright home victory. The pick is the Mariners -105 on the money line over the Yankees at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -105