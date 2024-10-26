Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction World Series Game 2: Can Bombers Rebound?

After Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th to sink them in Game 1 of the World Series, will the Bronx Bombers rebound in Game 2? The Yankees vs. Dodgers Fall Classic matchup continues from Dodger Stadium tonight at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees (+120) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-140); o/u 8.5

8:08 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 26, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Yankees vs. Dodgers: Bettors going back to well with L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Stanton hits two-run homer in loss

Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in a loss to the Dodgers on Friday in Game 1 of the World Series. There is no one hotter on the planet than Giancarlo Stanton right now. The 6-foot-6 slugger golfed a homer on the inner-half of the plate out to left field with an exit velocity over 116 mph off Jack Flaherty to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead. It’s the fourth consecutive game that Stanton has homered in the playoffs, the sixth of the postseason and the 17th of Stanton’s career.

Freeman walks off Yankees in Extras

Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam while adding a triple in a 6-3 win over the Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series for the Dodgers on Friday.

What a game. Freeman certainly didn’t appear to be bothered by the ankle, and that was obviously early on when he was able to pick up a triple in the first inning after Alex Verdugo misplayed the baseball. A three-bagger is nice, but obviously what will be remembered was a two-out, bases-loaded homer off Nestor Cortes that secured a 1-0 lead in the Fall Classic for Los Angeles. Game 2 will be Saturday, with Carlos Rodon on the mound for New York and Yoshinobu on the bump for the Dodgers.

Yankees vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

NY Yankees is 7-2 SU in its last 9 games on the road

NY Yankees is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of LA Dodgers’ last 7 games

LA Dodgers is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Yankees vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I’m taking the Yankees, but I’m betting them in the first five innings. New York still would have lost in the first five last night when Juan Soto couldn’t cut off a sinking line drive down the line in the bottom of the fifth inning last night. The Dodgers would score on a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead heading into the sixth. Still, I trust the Yankees more to get a lead in the first five innings than I do their bullpen hanging onto said lead.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was fine in his lone start against the Mets in the NLCS and he was solid in his second outing versus the Padres in the NLDS. That said, he still owns a 5.75 ERA over his last five outings. He’s averaging just 4.0 innings of work and Dave Roberts has had a quick hook with him.

As for Carlos Rodon, he owns a 3.16 ERA over his last five starts, all while averaging 5.0 innings of work. While the Dodgers didn’t have Ohtani at the time, Rodon does have some experience pitching against the Dodgers from his one year with the Giants. He did have one rough start against the Dodgers that season, but his other two outings were smooth. I trust him more than Yamamoto and I see the Yankees playing with some urgency following last night’s loss.

Yankees vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES +116