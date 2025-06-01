Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will New York avoid a sweep?

The New York Yankees remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 7:00 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and Game 3 of a three-game series. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough (NYY) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

The New York Yankees are 35-22 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 26-31 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 36-22 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 30-28 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 New York Yankees (+145) at 930 Los Angeles Dodgers (-174); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, June 1, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Yankees vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge drove in all of his team’s runs in their 18-2 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday night. In that game, the 33-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Judge is hitting .398 with 21 homers, 50 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of 1.268 in 216 at-bats. Aaron Judge is batting .427 with an OPS of 1.300 in road games this season, making him an appealing DFS option at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages reached base 3 times in his club’s 18-2 win over the Yankees on Saturday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the Havana, Cuba, native went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, 2 walks, and a run scored. Pages is hitting .275 with 10 homers, 36 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .787 in 204 at-bats this year. Andy Pages is hitting .321 with an OPS of .816 over his last 7 games, making him worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Yankees vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

New York is 14-7 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 13-10 straight up in interleague games this season.

The over is 20-15 in Los Angeles’ games after a win this season.

The over is 13-4 in Los Angeles’ interleague games this season.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees to avoid the sweep and beat the Dodgers in the final game of their three-game set on Sunday. A couple of numbers will make the case for New York in this contest. The Bronx Bombers are 17-13 straight up as the road team and 28-16 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, New York is 27-18 straight up when playing on no rest and 33-22 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. And finally, the Yankees are 7-5 straight up in games that starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough has appeared in this season. The pick is New York +145 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES +145