Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will L.A. take the 3-game set?

The New York Yankees remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s Game 2 of a three-game series. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Will Warren (NYY) vs. Landon Knack (LAD)

The New York Yankees are 35-21 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 26-30 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 35-22 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 29-28 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

979 New York Yankees (+105) at 980 Los Angeles Dodgers (-125); o/u 9.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, May 31, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX

Yankees vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham drove in 40% of his team’s runs in their 8-5 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night. In that game, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Grisham is batting .259 with 13 homers, 26 RBIs, and an OPS of .892 in 158 at-bats. The Burleson, TX, native is hitting .293 with an OPS of 1.042 against right-handed pitching this season. That fact makes Trent Grisham worth a look in DFS against Dodgers righty starter Landon Knack on Saturday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani had a multi-homer game in his team’s 8-5 win over the Yankees on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the three-time league MVP went 2 for 5 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Ohtani is batting .294 with 22 homers, 37 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of 1.064 in 221 at-bats this year. Shohei Ohtani is hitting .302 with an OPS of 1.187 this month, making him an appealing DFS option on Saturday night.

Yankees vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

New York is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

New York is 14-6 straight up after a loss this season.

The over is 33-24 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

The over is 18-10 in Los Angeles’ home games this season.

The under is 15-12-2 in New York’s road games this season.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees in this game. New York has several numbers on their side heading into Saturday night’s contest. The Yankees are 17-12 straight up as the road team and 13-9 straight up in interleague games this season. What’s more, New York is 27-17 straight up when playing on no rest and 33-21 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year.

The Yankees also get a favorable starting pitching draw on Saturday. The Dodgers will send out right-hander Landon Knack for this game. The 27-year-old from Johnson City, TN, has struggled a bit this year. Knack is 2-2 with a 5.22 ERA, a 1.36 WHIP, and a .256 opponent’s batting average in 7 appearances (5 starts) this year. New York’s offense should be primed for a big night, and that should propel the Bronx Bombers to an outright win. The pick is New York +105 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES +105