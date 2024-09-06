Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Yankees vs. Cubs Prediction: Is total set too low?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Yankees vs. Cubs

    Interleague heads to Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon as the Yankees vs. Cubs matchup is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. With Luis Gil set to oppose Jordan Wicks in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet today?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    New York Yankees (-130) at Chicago Cubs (+110); o/u 7.5

    2:20 p.m. ET, Friday, September 6, 2024

    Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

    Yankees vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Backing New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Yankees activate Gil from 15-day injured list

    Yankees activated RHP Luis Gil from the 15-day injured list. The team reported earlier this week that Gil was going to be activated to make the start on Friday against the Cubs, but now the move is official. Scott Effross was sent to Triple-A to make room.

    Crow-Armstrong homers, drives in three runs

    Pete Crow-Armstrong homered and drove in three runs while going 3-for-4 in a blowout of the Pirates on Wednesday. In a game where the Cubs combined for a no-no, the offense did its part and then some with 12 runs. Crow-Armstrong was a big part of that with a solo homer, run-scoring single and RBI double. The overall slash of .239/.290/.401 isn’t crazy impressive on the surface, but keep in mind it’s a rookie, and keep in mind he was awful for the start of his MLB career. There’s an awful lot to like about Crow-Armstrong’s outlook.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of the Yankees’ last 5 games

    NY Yankees is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Chi Cubs

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of the Cubs’ last 5 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 11 of the Cubs’ last 14 games

    Yankees vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The Yankees scored 18 runs in their series against the Rangers and 18 runs versus the Cardinals last weekend. Just as important for our purposes today, the Yankees allowed 21 runs versus Texas and allowed 23 runs to St. Louis. This is an over machine right now. While Wrigley Field can be a tough read when it comes to the wind and weather, it’s a small ball park. These two teams should bang out at least eight runs.

    Yankees vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com