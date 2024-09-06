Yankees vs. Cubs Prediction: Is total set too low?

Interleague heads to Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon as the Yankees vs. Cubs matchup is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. With Luis Gil set to oppose Jordan Wicks in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet today?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees (-130) at Chicago Cubs (+110); o/u 7.5

2:20 p.m. ET, Friday, September 6, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Yankees vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yankees activate Gil from 15-day injured list

Yankees activated RHP Luis Gil from the 15-day injured list. The team reported earlier this week that Gil was going to be activated to make the start on Friday against the Cubs, but now the move is official. Scott Effross was sent to Triple-A to make room.

Crow-Armstrong homers, drives in three runs

Pete Crow-Armstrong homered and drove in three runs while going 3-for-4 in a blowout of the Pirates on Wednesday. In a game where the Cubs combined for a no-no, the offense did its part and then some with 12 runs. Crow-Armstrong was a big part of that with a solo homer, run-scoring single and RBI double. The overall slash of .239/.290/.401 isn’t crazy impressive on the surface, but keep in mind it’s a rookie, and keep in mind he was awful for the start of his MLB career. There’s an awful lot to like about Crow-Armstrong’s outlook.

Yankees vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of the Yankees’ last 5 games

NY Yankees is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Chi Cubs

The total has gone OVER in 4 of the Cubs’ last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 11 of the Cubs’ last 14 games

Yankees vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The Yankees scored 18 runs in their series against the Rangers and 18 runs versus the Cardinals last weekend. Just as important for our purposes today, the Yankees allowed 21 runs versus Texas and allowed 23 runs to St. Louis. This is an over machine right now. While Wrigley Field can be a tough read when it comes to the wind and weather, it’s a small ball park. These two teams should bang out at least eight runs.

Yankees vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5