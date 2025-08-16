Yankees vs. Cardinals Prediction: Can the Cardinals bounce back?

The New York Yankees remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Max Fried (NYY) vs. Sonny Gray (STL)

The New York Yankees are 65-57 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 53-69 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 61-62 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 62-61 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 New York Yankees (-151) at 928 St. Louis Cardinals (+125); o/u 7.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 16, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: FOX

Yankees vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-3 win over the Cardinals on Friday night. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Chisholm is hitting .240 with 21 homers, 54 RBIs, 18 steals, and an OPS of .811 across 325 at-bats. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is batting .600 with an OPS of 1.667 in 5 career at-bats against Cardinals starter Sonny Gray. That means you can consider Chisholm for DFS purposes on Saturday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn reached base twice in his club’s 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Friday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 23-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI, and a walk. Winn is hitting .265 with 8 homers, 43 RBIs, 7 steals, and an OPS of .704 across 419 at-bats this year. The Katy, TX native is batting .298 with an OPS of .737 after the All-Star break. That fact means Masyn Winn could have some DFS value on Saturday.

Yankees vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

New York is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

New York is 34-30 straight up after a win this season.

St. Louis is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

St. Louis is 33-34 straight up as an underdog this season.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like New York here. A few relevant numbers will demonstrate why. The Yankees are 58-47 straight up as a favorite and 51-38 straight up in non-division games this year. What’s more, New York is 52-50 straight up when playing on no rest and 61-55 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, the Bronx Bombers are 15-9 straight up in starting pitcher Max Fried’s starts this season. The pick is New York -151 on the money line over St. Louis at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -151