Yankees vs. Cardinals Prediction: Can New York win in St. Louis?

The New York Yankees head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 8:15 PM ET on Friday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as road favorites? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Luis Gil (NYY) vs. Andre Pallante (STL)

The New York Yankees are 64-57 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 53-68 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 61-61 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 61-61 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 New York Yankees (-132) at 978 St. Louis Cardinals (+110); o/u 8.5

8:15 PM ET, Friday, August 15, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Yankees vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger drove in the team’s only run in their 4-1 loss to the Twins on Wednesday night. In that game, the 2019 NL MVP went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Bellinger is hitting .270 with 22 homers, 69 RBIs, 10 steals, and an OPS of .816 across 434 at-bats. Cody Bellinger is batting .289 with an OPS of .878 in night games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option for Friday night’s slate of games.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson drove in 40% of his team’s runs in their 6-5 loss to the Rockies on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the 26-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Burleson is hitting .282 with 15 homers, 54 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .784 across 380 at-bats this year. The Charlotte, NC, native is batting .333 with an OPS of .801 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Alec Burleson worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Yankees vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

New York is 2-7 straight up in their last 9 games against St. Louis.

New York is 27-32 straight up as the road team this season.

St. Louis is 35-27 straight up as the home team this season.

St. Louis is 16-8 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like the Cardinals here. A few relevant numbers will illustrate why. St. Louis is 31-29 straight up after a loss and 13-7 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this year. What’s more, the Redbirds are 19-17 straight up in interleague games and 45-44 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Cardinals are 47-43 straight up as an underdog since the start of last season. The pick is St. Louis +110 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +110