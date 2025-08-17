Yankees vs. Cardinals Prediction: Can New York sweep St. Louis?

The New York Yankees remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Will Warren (NYY) vs. Miles Mikolas (STL)

The New York Yankees are 66-57 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 54-69 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 61-63 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 62-62 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

975 New York Yankees (-144) at 976 St. Louis Cardinals (+120); o/u 9.5

2:15 PM ET, Sunday, August 17, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Yankees vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees first baseman Ben Rice had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 12-8 win over the Cardinals on Saturday night. In that game, the 26-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 5 with a homer, a double, 7 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Rice is hitting .240 with 18 homers, 45 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .804 across 341 at-bats. Ben Rice is batting .314 with an OPS of .959 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages had 25% of his team’s hits in their 12-8 loss to the Yankees on Saturday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the Maracay, FL, native went 3 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. Pages is hitting .226 with 9 homers, 38 RBIs, and an OPS of .638 in 283 at-bats this year. The 26-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .522 with an OPS of 1.473 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Pedro Pages worth a look in DFS, provided he draws another start on Sunday.

Yankees vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

New York is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against St. Louis.

New York is 29-32 straight up as the road team this season.

St. Louis is 43-41 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

St. Louis is 77-64 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like St. Louis in this matchup. A few numbers will underscore why. The Cardinals are 35-29 straight up as the home team and 16-10 straight up as a home underdog this year. What’s more, St. Louis is 102-99 straight up in non-division games and 80-78 straight up as an underdog since the start of last season. And finally, the Cardinals are 136-129 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of the 2024 campaign. The pick is St. Louis +120 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +120