Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Yankees vs. Blue Jays

    Will another Yankees vs. Blue Jays matchup turn into a high-scoring affair when the American League East rivals clash again in Toronto on Saturday? First pitch is set for 3:07 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    961 New York Yankees (-126) at 962 Toronto Blue Jays (+108); o/u 8

    3:07 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 28, 2024

    Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

    Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Backing New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Soto hits three-run home run in rout

    Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a loud three-run home run, a walk, and three runs scored in a 16-5 win for the Yankees over the Blue Jays on Friday. Soto’s sixth inning home run felt like a distant memory after the Yankees exploded for nine runs over the final two innings, but Yusei Kikuchi had shut them down to that point and the team seemed like they were reeling until Soto sent one deep into the right field stands. The Yankees, and Soto, would not look back from that moment on.

    Guerrero Jr. hits home run in loss

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI against the Yankees on Friday. Guerrero has played well of late despite trade rumors about him swirling. The homer was his seventh of June when he had just five all season entering the month. His hot streak has been relatively understated because of how horrible the Blue Jays have been as a team.

    Yankees are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games

    Blue Jays are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

    Yankees are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road

    Blue Jays are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games at home

    Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over The over is 20-7 in the Yankees’ last 27 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven games against the Blue Jays and is 12-3 in their last 15 road matchups. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the Blue Jays’ last 11 games overall, is 10-4 in their last 14 home contests and is 4-1 in their last five meetings at home versus the Yankees.

    Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com