Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

Will another Yankees vs. Blue Jays matchup turn into a high-scoring affair when the American League East rivals clash again in Toronto on Saturday? First pitch is set for 3:07 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 New York Yankees (-126) at 962 Toronto Blue Jays (+108); o/u 8

3:07 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 28, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Soto hits three-run home run in rout

Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a loud three-run home run, a walk, and three runs scored in a 16-5 win for the Yankees over the Blue Jays on Friday. Soto’s sixth inning home run felt like a distant memory after the Yankees exploded for nine runs over the final two innings, but Yusei Kikuchi had shut them down to that point and the team seemed like they were reeling until Soto sent one deep into the right field stands. The Yankees, and Soto, would not look back from that moment on.

Guerrero Jr. hits home run in loss

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI against the Yankees on Friday. Guerrero has played well of late despite trade rumors about him swirling. The homer was his seventh of June when he had just five all season entering the month. His hot streak has been relatively understated because of how horrible the Blue Jays have been as a team.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Yankees are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games

Blue Jays are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

Yankees are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road

Blue Jays are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games at home

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over The over is 20-7 in the Yankees’ last 27 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven games against the Blue Jays and is 12-3 in their last 15 road matchups. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the Blue Jays’ last 11 games overall, is 10-4 in their last 14 home contests and is 4-1 in their last five meetings at home versus the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8