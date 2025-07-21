Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

​The New York Yankees (55‑44) arrive at Rogers Centre for a pivotal late‑July showdown with the American League–leading Toronto Blue Jays (57‑41). With the Yankees trailing Toronto by three games in the East, this series opener carries extra weight. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET, broadcast on YES and Sportsnet/SNET. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Yankees vs. Blue Jays matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

7:07 p.m. ET, Monday, July 21, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -112 moneyline favorites to beat the Blue Jays, who are +103 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Public Betting: Bettors Backing Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of the bets are on the Blue Jays moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

New York sends lefty Carlos Rodón (10‑6, 3.08 ERA), coming off another strong outing—five shutout innings in his last Toronto start on June 30. Opposing him is Toronto’s veteran righty Kevin Gausman (6‑7, 4.19 ERA), who’s allowed 4 earned runs over his latest five innings. Rodón’s dominance in Canada could tilt the game, but Gausman has had success keeping the Yankees at bay.

Offense & Form

The Yankees remain a force offensively, ranking third in MLB at 5.27 runs per game (.256/.336/.456 slash). Aaron Judge continues to shine—batting .352 with 36 homers and 82 RBI, and riding a three-game hitting streak. Meanwhile, the Jays are no slouches, averaging 4.59 runs per contest, led by Alejandro Kirk’s .306 average and George Springer’s 17 homers.

Team Trends & Context

Toronto has surged into first place with a 55‑41 record, bolstered by a dominant 7‑3 mark over their last ten games. They’ve dismantled the Yankees at home this month, sweeping the series July 1–3.

New York, meanwhile, has been statistically “unlucky”—despite a +111 run differential suggesting 59 wins instead of 55—hinting at upside and regression potential. However, their rotation looks a bit fragile, with Max Fried and Cam Schlittler nursing injuries—even as internal flexibility and Marcus Stroman’s return give some comfort.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a tight duel dictated by pitching. Rodón must tame a potent Jays lineup; Gausman will aim to keep the Yankees’ sluggers in check. The Yanks bullpen—on edge after recent rotation strains—needs to hold firm late. A few timely hits, especially from Judge, Bellinger (batting .280), or Paul Goldschmidt (.289), could be decisive. Given both offenses and recent trends, this could easily push over the total.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8