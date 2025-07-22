Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Can Toronto take the series? 

The New York Yankees remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Cam Schlittler (NYY) vs. Max Scherzer (TOR)

The New York Yankees are 55-45 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 46-54 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 59-41 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 59-41 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 New York Yankees (+107) at 962 Toronto Blue Jays (-127); o/u 8.5

7:07 PM ET, Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton drove in his team’s only run in their 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday night. In that game, the 2017 NL MVP went 1 for 4 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Stanton is hitting .284 with 5 homers, 17 RBIs, and an OPS of .882 across 81 at-bats. Giancarlo Stanton is batting .421 with an OPS of 1.469 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Tuesday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-1 win over the Yankees on Monday. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a double, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Bichette is hitting .282 with 12 homers, 57 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .767 across 408 at-bats this year. The 27-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .333 with an OPS of .931 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Bo Bichette worthy of DFS consideration on Tuesday.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

New York is 2-6 straight up in their last 8 games against Toronto.

New York is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Toronto is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Toronto is 17-13 straight up in division games this season.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like the Blue Jays in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. Toronto is 36-16 straight up as the home team and 28-18 straight up as a favorite this year. What’s more, the Blue Jays are 41-32 straight up in American League games and 37-21 straight up after a win in 2025. And finally, Toronto is 22-10 straight up as a home favorite and 52-31 straight up when playing on no rest this season. The pick is the Blue Jays -127 on the money line over the Yankees at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -127