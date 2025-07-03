Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Can New York avoid a sweep? 

The New York Yankees remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday night. The game is on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (NYY) vs. Chris Bassitt (TOR)

The New York Yankees are 48-38 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 38-48 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 48-38 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 52-34 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 New York Yankees (-125) at 906 Toronto Blue Jays (+105); o/u 8.5

7:07 PM ET, Thursday, July 3, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: MLB Network

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge had a big day at the plate in his team’s 11-9 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday night. In that game, the 7-time All-Star went 3 for 4 with a homer, a double, 3 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Judge is hitting .363 with 31 homers, 70 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of 1.205 across 317 at-bats. Aaron Judge is hitting .378 with an OPS of 1.218 in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS option for Thursday’s game in Toronto.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger knocked in multiple runs in his club’s 11-9 win over the Yankees on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 25-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a home run, a single, 4 RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored. Barger is hitting .263 with 10 homers, 30 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .818 in 209 at-bats this year. The Bellevue, WA, native is batting .275 with an OPS of .905 in his last 30 games. That fact makes Addison Barger worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

New York is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games against Toronto.

New York is 10-15 straight up in division games this season.

Toronto is 15-13 straight up in division games this season.

Toronto is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like Toronto in this matchup. A few different numbers make the case for the Blue Jays completing the sweep over the Yankees on Thursday. Toronto is 33-29 straight up in American League games and 28-16 straight up in home games this season. What’s more, the Blue Jays are 28-23 straight up as an underdog and 11-6 straight up as a home underdog this year.

And finally, Toronto’s starting pitcher, Chris Bassitt, has been marvelous against New York throughout his career. In 6 appearances against the Yankees, Bassitt is 3-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 44 strikeouts. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Blue Jays here. The pick is Toronto +105 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS +105