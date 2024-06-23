White Sox vs. Tigers Prediction

The White Sox will send Jonathan Cannon to the mound for Sunday’s contest against the Tigers. The Tigers will counter with Reese Olson. With the Tigers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the best bet from Detroit?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 Chicago White Sox (+170) at 962 Detroit Tigers (-190); o/u 8.5

1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 23, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit

White Sox vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 88% of bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chicago White Sox DFS SPIN

The White Sox improved to 21-57 for the year after last night’s victory. Korey Lee had a big game going 2-4 at the plate with a home run. Chicago looks to win the series on Sunday from Detroit.

Detroit Tigers DFS SPIN

Detroit dropped to 35-41 after losing to the White Sox 5-1 on Saturday. Mark Canha provided the only run of the game on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Tigers look for better success at the plate on Sunday.

White Sox vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

The Tigers are 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Detroit is 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against Chicago.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Reds.

White Sox vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under. The first two games of this series have way under the total and I expect to see a similar result on Sunday. Both starters have respectable numbers and neither offense has many weapons. Under is the play once again from Detroit.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 8.5