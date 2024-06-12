White Sox vs. Mariners Prediction

The White Sox will send Jonathan Cannon to the mound for Wednesday’s contest against the Mariners. The Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller. With the Mariners listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the smart play from Seattle?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Chicago White Sox (+215) at 908 Seattle Mariners (-240); o/u 7.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle

White Sox vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 93% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chicago White Sox DFS SPIN

Chicago dropped to Seattle by a score of 4-3 last night. Korey Lee had a nice game, despite the loss going 3-4 at the plate. The White Sox look to snap a 3-game skid on Wednesday.

Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

The Mariners improved to 39-30 after Wednesday’s victory. Cal Raleigh hit the go-ahead double in the bottom of the seventh inning. Seattle looks to win their fourth consecutive game on Wednesday night.

White Sox vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

The Mariners are 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Seattle is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Chicago.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Mariners.

White Sox vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Seattle on the run line. Bryce Miller will likely shut down this White Sox lineup tonight. The Mariners have a favorable matchup against Chicago’s starter. After Chicago has suffered two tough losses in the first two games of this series , I don’t know how much fight they have left. Seattle wins by 2+ runs.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Seattle -1.5 -115