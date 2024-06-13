Close Menu
    White Sox vs. Mariners Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    White Sox vs. Mariners

    The White Sox will send Garrett Crochet to the mound for Thursday’s contest against the Mariners. The Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo. With the Mariners listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 6.5 runs, what is the best bet from Seattle?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    959 Chicago White Sox (+140) at 960 Seattle Mariners (-155); o/u 6.5

    9:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

    T-Mobile Park, Seattle

    White Sox vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 86% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Chicago White Sox DFS SPIN

    Chicago dropped to Seattle by a score of 2-1 last night. Luis Robert drove in the White Sox’s only run of the game with a solo-home run in the top of the ninth inning. The White Sox look to snap a 4-game skid on Thursday.

    Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

    The Mariners improved to 40-30 after Thursday’s victory. Mitch Haniger hit a walk-off single to right field in the bottom of the tenth inning. Seattle looks to win their fifth consecutive game on Thursday night.

    The Mariners are 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    Seattle is 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against Chicago.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Mariners.

    White Sox vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under in the first five innings. This is an extremely low total and for good reason. These are two of the best starting pitchers in the American league. Neither offense showed much life last night only combining for 3 runs in 10 innings and now two studs toe the mound. I don’t expect many runners to reach base when Castillo and Crochet are out there.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under F5 3

