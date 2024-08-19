White Sox vs. Giants Prediction: Will over cash in opener?

With little to no value in either teams’ moneyline, what’s the best bet when it comes to Monday night’s White Sox vs. Giants over/under? Jonathan Cannon will oppose Kyle Harrison in tonight’s 9:45 p.m. ET pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago White Sox (+196) at San Francisco Giants (-216); o/u 8

9:45 p.m. ET, Monday, August 19, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

White Sox vs. Giants: Public Bettors Love San Francisco

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bush allows only one run vs. HOU

Ky Bush allowed one run in six innings and took the loss against the Astros on Sunday. Bush gave up four hits, walked three and struck out five. The Astros’ lone run off Bush came on a solo home run by Yainer Diaz in the sixth inning. It was a solid outing for Bush in just his third major league appearance and represented a big improvement over his first two starts where he allowed five and seven walks. Fantasy managers still need to see more consistency from him before inserting him into starting lineups. The 25-year-old left-hander will face the Tigers at home next week.

Flores transferred to 60-day IL

Giants transferred INF Wilmer Flores to the 60-day injured list. Nothing has changed in the recovery process for the 33-year-old infielder, as Flores will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing a Tenex procedure on his right quad to address an issue with his right knee. This was a procedural move to free a spot on the team’s 40-man roster. Ethan Small was activated and optioned to Triple-A on Friday.

White Sox vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 11 of San Francisco’s last 14 games against Chi White Sox

Giants are 4-12 SU in their last 16 games against Chi White Sox

White Sox are 1-13 SU in their last 14 road games played on a Monday

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 6 games

White Sox vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-1 in the White Sox’ last six road games and is 10-4 in their last 14 matchups against an opponent from the National League West. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Giants’ last six games overall, is 9-3 in their last 12 home contests and is 8-3 in their last 11 interleague matchups.

White Sox vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8