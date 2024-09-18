Wednesday MLB Betting Trends Predictions: Will the Blue Jays and Rangers smash again?

Will the Blue Jays and Rangers continue to mash against each other? Will the Cardinals and Pirates continue to play in pitcher’s duels? Check out our Wednesday MLB Betting Trends Predictions.

Wednesday MLB Betting Trends Predictions: Braves/Reds Over 8.5

As evidence of the 11 runs that these two teams combined for on Tuesday night, these two teams bang when they get together. In the last 10 meetings between the Braves and Reds, the over cashed eight times. This trend has cooled some in 2024, as the over hit just twice in the four meetings. Still, this trend is still one of the hotter ones on Wednesday’s slate.

As for tonight’s matchup, Spencer Schwellenbach has pitched well for the Braves, which gives me some pause. He’s 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA over his last five starts, although he did surrender at least two runs in four of those outings. In his second-to-last start, he coughed up six runs, but only three were earned.

On the other side, Jakob Junis is 1-3 with a 0.82 ERA over his last five starts. Those numbers are impressive but the Braves can mash against anyone. In 54 plate appearances against Junis, the current Atlanta roster has 12 hits, including four doubles and a home run. They’ve struck out at 27.8% clip versus the right-hander, but again, the Braves’ offense is usually worth the risk.

Wednesday MLB Betting Trends Predictions: Pirates/Cardinals under 8

Unlike the Braves-Reds matchup, the Pirates and Cardinals have struggled to produce runs in their previous meetings. Following St. Louis’ 3-1 victory over Pittsburgh at Busch Stadium last night, the under is now 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. That includes a streak of six straight unders in this series.

With Sonny Gray starting tonight for St. Louis, I don’t see Pittsburgh turning up the offense. Gray is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA over his last five starts. Over that span, he’s averaged 6.0 innings pitched, 4.6 hits and 2.0 runs allowed. A month ago, home runs were a major problem for the right-hander but he’s kept the ball in the yard of late. He hasn’t allowed a gopher ball in back-to-back starts and only one over his last three outings.

The Pirates, meanwhile, have yet to announce a starter but the Cardinals haven’t exactly ripped the cover off the ball this season. Their top two guys – Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado – are having down years and the club lacks a true cleanup hitter.

Wednesday Betting Trends Predictions: Blue Jays/Rangers over 8

These two teams combined for a whopping 21 runs in the Rangers’ 13-8 victory last night in Arlington. With that result, the over is now 9-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams and has cashed in nine straight Toronto-Texas contests.

Granted, Bowden Francis starts tonight for Toronto, so runs could be at more of a premoium tonight for Texas. The Blue Jays’ starter is 3-2 with a 1.25 ERA over his last five starts. He carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Mets in his last start but coughed up a solo home run in the ninth to ruin the game. Adding insult to injury, the Blue Jays eventually lost 6-2 to the Mets that day.

While Francis has been excellent for the Blue Jays, Cody Bradford has struggled for the Rangers. He’s 2-3 with a 4.55 ERA over his last five starts and was bombed in his last outing. Facing the Diamondbacks on September 11, the left-hander surrendered eight runs on nine hits.