    MLB Articles

    Twins vs. Yankees Prediction

    Twins vs. Yankees

    The Twins will send Bailey Ober to the mound for Tuesday’s contest against the Yankees. The Yankees will counter with Luis Gil. With the Yankees listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what is the best bet from New York?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    913 Minnesota Twins (+155) at 914 New York Yankees (-170); o/u 8

    7:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, Bronx

    Twins vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 90% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Minnesota Twins DFS SPIN

    Minnesota defeated Houston by a score of 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Jose Miranda drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 8th inning. The Twins look for their second consecutive win on Tuesday night.

    New York Yankees DFS SPIN

    The Yankees improved to 42-19 after Sunday’s comeback victory. Juan Soto homered twice in the victory. Soto now has 17 home runs to go along with his impressive .322 batting average. New York looks for their sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday.

    The Yankees are 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    New York is 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Minnesota.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for New York.

    Twins vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Yankees on the run line. New York is on a tear they played great on their recent west coast stretch, now they return home with Gil on the mound. Gil has been excellent with a 7-1 record and ERA under 2.00, I think he continues to pitch well and the bats stay hot.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Yankees -1.5 +115

