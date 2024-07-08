Close Menu
    Twins vs. White Sox Prediction:

    Twins vs. White Sox

    With little to no value in either team’s moneyline, what’s the best bet when it comes to the 9.5-run total in Monday night’s Twins vs. White Sox matchup? First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    911 Minnesota Twins (-184) at 912 Chicago White Sox (+154); o/u 9.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Monday, July 8, 2024

    Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

    Twins vs. White Sox: Public Bettors Love Minnesota in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Correa expects to return Monday night

    Carlos Correa (finger) told reporters after Sunday’s game that he expects to return to the Twins’ starting lineup on Monday. Correa was pulled from Sunday’s game after being hit by a pitch, but fortunately X-rays came back negative for any structural damage and he’s merely dealing with a right finger contusion. If the 29-year-old shortstop says that he’s good enough to play on Monday, then chances are he’ll be in the Twins’ lineup for their series opener against the White Sox in Chicago.

    Sosa has two-hit day in loss to Marlins

    Lenyn Sosa went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Marlins on Sunday. It’s gone under the radar but Sosa has been solid of late, going 17-for-54 (.315) over his last 15 games with two home runs and seven RBI. He’s striking out just 15% of the time and playing every day, so the recent hot stretch could certainly put him on the radar in deeper formats, but he may not last long on your roster.

    White Sox are 1-14 SU in their last 15 games against Minnesota

    White Sox are 1-13 SU in their last 14 games played on a Monday

    Twins are 14-1 SU in their last 15 games against Chi White Sox

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of Minnesota’s last 14 games when playing as the favorite

    Twins vs. White Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 15-6 in the Twins’ last 21 games overall, is 7-3 in their last 10 road contests and is 6-1 in their last seven league matchups. On the other side, the over is 6-2 in the White Sox’ last eight games overall, is 12-4 in their last 16 meetings with the Twins and is 9-3 in their last 12 home matchups versus Minnesota.

    Twins vs. White Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5

