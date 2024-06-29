Twins vs. Mariners Prediction

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez to the mound for Saturday’s contest against the Mariners. The Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller. With the Twins listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the best bet from Minnesota?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Minnesota Twins (-115) at 970 Seattle Mariners (+105); o/u 7.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 29, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle

Twins vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Minnesota Twins DFS SPIN

Minnesota dropped to 45-37 after falling to the Blue Jays 3-2 on Friday night. Carlos Correa had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 at the plate with a home run. The Twins look to get back in the win column on Saturday.

Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

The Mariners improved to 47-37 after beating Minnesota 3-2 on Friday. Cal Raleigh drove in the game winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning. Seattle looks for it’s third consecutive victory on Saturday night.

Twins vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

The Mariners are 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Minnesota is 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Seattle.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Mariners.

Twins vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under. This should be a great pitching matchup with Lopez and Miller on the mound. Two right-handed starters with excellent stuff. It was a low scoring affair last night, and I fully expect that trend to continue as these two guys toe the mound on Saturday night.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 7.5