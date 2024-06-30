Twins vs. Mariners Prediction

The Twins will send Joe Ryan to the mound for Sunday’s series finale against the Mariners. The Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo. With the Twins listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 7 runs, what is the best bet from Seattle?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Minnesota Twins (-110) at 970 Seattle Mariners (+100); o/u 7

4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle

Twins vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Minnesota Twins DFS SPIN

Minnesota improved to 46-37 after defeating the Mariners 5-1 on Saturday night. Byron Buxton had a big game, going 2-4 at the plate with a three-run home run. The Twins look to win the series on Sunday.

Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

The Mariners dropped to 47-38 after falling to Minnesota. Mitch Haniger went 1-3 and hit a home run to drive in the Seattle’s only run of the game. Seattle looks to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon.

Twins vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

The Mariners are 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Minnesota is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Seattle.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 home games for the Mariners.

Twins vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under. This should be another great pitching matchup with Ryan and Castillo on the mound. It hasn’t been the season that Joe Ryan or Luis Castillo are used to it, but they still have excellent stuff, while neither offense has been able to produce many runs this series. This a low total at 7 runs, but I still think this game goes under.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 7