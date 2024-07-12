Twins vs. Giants Prediction: Is over a safe bet?

The Twins vs. Giants series opens at 10:15 p.m. ET on Friday night. With Joe Ryan set to oppose Kyle Harrison in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in this matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Minnesota Twins (-142) at 930 San Francisco Giants (+120); o/u 7.5

10:15 p.m. ET, Friday, July 12, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Twins vs. Giants: Bettors Backing Minnesota in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Castro added to American League All-Star roster

Willi Castro has been added to the American League All-Star roster. It’s the first All-Star Game selection for Castro, who has been added to the junior circuit’s roster as an injury replacement for Jose Altuve, who is skipping the game due to a left hand ailment. It’ll be Marcus Semien taking over at the keystone to start next week’s Midsummer Classic.

Ramos launches 14th home run of season

Heliot Ramos launched his 14th home run of the season on Thursday in the Giants’ loss to the Blue Jays. Ramos, who is headed to next week’s Midsummer Classic as a reserve, extended his on-base streak to 11 consecutive games by taking Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman deep in the opening frame for a two-run blast to left field. It wound up being his lone hit in four at-bats during Thursday’s afternoon matinee at Oracle Park, but it was his fourth round-tripper in nine contests since the start of July. The 24-year-old former top prospect has delivered one of the more unexpected first-half breakthroughs, batting .300 (67-for-223) with 14 homers, 45 RBI and two steals through 57 games. He’s on a 40-homer pace since arriving in the big leagues back in early May. That’ll work.

Twins vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Twins are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Giants are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

Twins are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games on the road

Giants are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games when playing at home against Minnesota

Twins vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 7-3 in the Twins’ last 10 games overall, is 6-1 in the Twins’ last seven interleague games and is 5-1 in their last six matchups against National League West Divisional matchups. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Giants’ last five games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home matchups and is 4-1 in their last five games against an American League foe.

Twins vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5