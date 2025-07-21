Twins vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

​The Minnesota Twins (47–51) travel west to face the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers (58–41) in the opener of their interleague series. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET under the lights in L.A., with the Dodgers installed as strong favorites on their home field. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Twins vs. Dodgers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers

10:10 p.m. ET, Monday, July 21, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -158 moneyline favorites to beat the Twins, who are +145 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Dodgers Public Betting: Bettors Love L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of the bets are on the Dodgers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Minnesota hands the ball to David Festa, making just his 23rd career start and debuting at Dodger Stadium. Festa owns a 3–3 record but a concerning 5.25 ERA across nine starts this season. Opposing him is Shohei Ohtani, making his fourth mound appearance of the year. Ohtani has been dominant—nine innings with a 1.00 ERA—and hasn’t allowed a run since his 2025 pitching debut. Expect a sizable edge for Los Angeles in this duel.

Offensive Comparison & Trends

Offensively, the Dodgers rank second in MLB with 5.30 runs/game, backed by a .256/.331/.445 slash and 145 homers. Minnesota, meanwhile, generates 4.20 runs/game with a .240 batting average and 112 home runs. While the Twins’ depth is average, L.A.’s lineup—including Mookie Betts, Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman—packs serious pop, making it tough for Festa to navigate deep into the game against this offensive juggernaut.

Twins vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

With Festa struggling this season and Ohtani in midseason form, the game likely tilts heavily in Los Angeles’s favor early. Festa’s high walk rate and ERA may force Minnesota to rely heavily on its bullpen. Meanwhile, even if Ohtani departs after a few innings—given his limited workload—the Dodgers’ deep staff should hold pace. Expect L.A. to pull away by chipping in runs throughout the middle innings, while Minnesota might tack on a few late homers.

Twins vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9