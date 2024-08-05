Twins vs. Cubs Prediction: Total set too low?

Is the total for Monday night’s Twins vs. Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field set too low? The current number is 8 ahead of tonight’s 8:05 p.m. ET interleague matchup. David Festa will oppose Kyle Hendricks in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Twins (-120) at Chicago Cubs (+100); o/u 8

8:05 p.m. ET, Monday, August 5, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Twins vs. Cubs: Bettors Backing Minnesota

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lewis hits three-run homer vs. Sox

Royce Lewis finished 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk Sunday as the Twins topped the White Sox. Lewis wound up with two homers, seven RBI and four walks in the three games against the White Sox. His OPS stands at 1.056 through 33 games, which is the second-highest mark for anyone with at least 40 at-bats (Aaron Judge is at 1.157).

Amaya swats fourth home run of season

Miguel Amaya went 2-for-4 and swatted his fourth home run of the season on Sunday night, helping to power the Cubs to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Cardinals. Amaya led off the fifth inning with a single off of Miles Mikolas, then came around to score the go-ahead run on an RBI knock off the bat of Michael Busch. He then greeted Ryan Fernandez in the sixth inning with a 390-foot (97.7-mph EV) solo shot that extended the Cubs’ lead to 6-2. The 25-year-old backstop is having a rough season overall at the dish, slashing a mere .216/.278/.310 with just four homers and 20 RBI.

Twins vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Chi Cubs’ last 13 games at home.

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 9 of Chi Cubs’ last 12 games against an opponent in the American League.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Minnesota’s last 13 games played on a Monday when on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 18 of Minnesota’s last 23 games when playing as the favorite.

Twins vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 10-4 in the Twins’ last 14 games overall, is 12-4 in their last 16 interleague matchups and is 9-3 in their last 12 contests played in August. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Cubs’ last five games overall, is 5-1 in their last six meetings with the Twins and is 6-2 in their last eight contests versus Minnesota when the game is played at Wrigley Field.

Twins vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8