Tigers vs Yankees Sept. 11, 2025 Odds, Picks & TV

Let’s talk Tigers vs. Yankees in the Bronx. It’s a late-season sweat with playoff stakes, a fresh pitching matchup, and a betting market that’s been popping since early morning. If you’re shopping Tigers vs. Yankees Sept. 11 2025 odds, props, or same-game parlays, this preview packs everything into one quick, bettor-friendly read — live numbers, runline and total picks, public betting splits, starting pitchers, injuries, weather, trends, and how to watch.

Date/Time: Thursday, September 11, 2025 – 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, September 11, 2025 – Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY TV/Streaming: YES (Yankees), regional Detroit feed; out-of-market on MLB.TV

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Odds

Run Line: Tigers +1.5 (−150) | Yankees −1.5 (+130)

Tigers | Yankees Moneyline: Tigers +143 | Yankees −174

Tigers | Yankees Total: 8.5 (Over −105 / Under −115)

Odds move throughout the day; re-check before first pitch.

Public Betting Snapshot: 63% of moneyline tickets currently on the Yankees.

Probable Starting Pitchers

DET: LHP Tyler Holton — contact management and strike throwing are the calling cards; if he keeps the pitch count tidy, he can work deep enough to hand a lead to the bullpen.

— contact management and strike throwing are the calling cards; if he keeps the pitch count tidy, he can work deep enough to hand a lead to the bullpen. NYY: RHP Cam Schlittler — rookie with swing-and-miss upside; fastball command in hitter’s counts will decide whether he’s cruising or grinding.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Standings

Tigers: 84–62 overall ( 38–33 away)

overall ( away) Yankees: 80–65 overall (43–31 home)

Injuries & Lineup Notes

No new major injuries added this morning. Keep an eye on pregame reports for any day-to-day tweaks, rest spots, or late bullpen notes.

TheSpread Scouting Report

Detroit at the plate: Quality at-bats have stacked late in games, especially versus righties when pitch counts rise.

Quality at-bats have stacked late in games, especially versus righties when pitch counts rise. New York on the mound: Schlittler’s slider can miss bats; sequencing the fastball early is key to avoid traffic.

Schlittler’s slider can miss bats; sequencing the fastball early is key to avoid traffic. Bullpen notes: New York’s leverage arms profile well with clean innings; Detroit middle relief has limited loud contact during the series.

New York’s leverage arms profile well with clean innings; Detroit middle relief has limited loud contact during the series. Matchup keys: Detroit’s lefty bats vs. right-hand fastball command; Yankees’ right-hand power hunting mistakes middle-in.

Recent Meeting Recap

Detroit took the most recent matchup 11–1, breaking it open with a multi-run late surge and winning the situational hitting battle with runners aboard.

Weather — Game Day Snapshot (Bronx, NY)

Comfortable evening conditions with light winds and a minimal chance of precipitation around first pitch.

Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees Betting Trends

Tigers Trends: Detroit has covered the run line frequently on the road against right-handed starters, with improved late-inning scoring over the past week.

Detroit has covered the run line frequently on the road against right-handed starters, with improved late-inning scoring over the past week. Yankees Trends: New York remains a profitable home side on the moneyline overall; totals have leaned to late scoring in games where the bullpen workload stacks up.

❓See who the public – Live MLB Public Betting Charts 📊

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Expert Picks

Run Line Pick: Tigers +1.5 (−150)

Detroit’s recent contact quality plus a steady bullpen makes the +1.5 a sensible cushion in what profiles as a one-run game deep into the late innings.

Detroit’s recent contact quality plus a steady bullpen makes the +1.5 a sensible cushion in what profiles as a one-run game deep into the late innings. Total Pick: Over 8.5 (−105)

If pitch counts climb and pens enter early, one crooked inning can push this past the number.

Final Thoughts on Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

Expect a tight, late-inning sweat with live-bet opportunities on both the run line and total. If you want the safer route, ride Tigers +1.5; for value chasers, the Over 8.5 is live given recent bullpen usage and contact trends. Ready to get in on the action? 👉🏼Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees now 💰.