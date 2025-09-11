Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction: Can NY end the series with a win?

The Detroit Tigers remain in New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday night. The game is on MLB.TV, and it’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tyler Holton (DET) vs. Cam Schlittler (NYY)

The Detroit Tigers are 84-62 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 70-76 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 80-65 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 67-78 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Detroit Tigers (+140) at 912 New York Yankees (-150); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Thursday, September 11, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: MLB.TV

Tigers vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter knocked in multiple runs in his team’s 11-1 win over the Yankees on Wednesday night. In that game, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter entered the game as a pinch-hitter and went 1 for 2 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Carpenter is hitting .256 with 24 homers, 59 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .810 across 387 at-bats. Kerry Carpenter is batting .294 with an OPS of .890 this season against starting pitchers, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger reached base twice in his club’s 11-1 loss to the Tigers on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 2019 NL MVP went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk. Bellinger is hitting .277 with 28 homers, 89 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of .835 across 524 at-bats this year. The 2017 NL Rookie of the Year is batting .333 with an OPS of 1.032 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Cody Bellinger worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Tigers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games against New York.

Detroit is 38-33 straight up in road games this season.

New York is 4-5 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

The under is 39-33-2 in New York’s home games this season.

The over is 39-31-1 in Detroit’s road games this season.

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like Detroit in this matchup. In the first two games of this series, the Tigers have won both games by a combined score of 23-3. A few other numbers make the case for the AL Central leaders in this one. The Tigers are 48-35 straight up after a win and 66-55 straight up when playing on no rest this year. What’s more, Detroit is 62-42 straight up in American League games and 55-45 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Tigers are 78-59 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Detroit +140 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS +140