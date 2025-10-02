Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will the Tigers make it to the ALDS?

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 10:17 pm by Alex Becker

The Detroit Tigers remain in Cleveland to face the Guardians at 1:08 PM ET on Thursday afternoon on ESPN. It’s Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Note: Start time of game and television coverage are both subject to change.

The best-of-3 series is tied 1-1.

Projected starting pitchers: Jack Flaherty (DET) vs. Slade Cecconi (CLE)

The Detroit Tigers went 87-75 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 74-90 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians went 88-74 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 89-75 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 Detroit Tigers (-105) at 910 Cleveland Guardians (-115); o/u 7.5

1:08 PM ET, Thursday, October 2, 2025

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: ESPN

Tigers vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Guardians money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter reached base 3 times in his team’s 6-1 loss to the Guardians on Wednesday afternoon. In that game, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and a walk. During the regular season, Carpenter hit .252 with 26 homers, 62 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .788 across 433 at-bats. Kerry Carpenter is batting .296 in 9 career playoff games, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians catcher Bo Naylor drove in half of his club’s runs in their 6-1 win over the Tigers in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the Mississauga, Ontario, native went 1 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 359 regular-season at-bats, Naylor hit .195 with 14 homers, 47 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .661. The former first-round pick is batting .300 with an OPS of .907 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Bo Naylor worth a look in DFS, assuming he draws another start on Thursday.

Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 2-6 straight up in their last 8 games against Cleveland.

Detroit is 25-27 straight up as an underdog this season.

Cleveland is 53-35 straight up after a win this season.

Cleveland is 33-20 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

I like Cleveland to win this elimination game at home on Thursday. A few numbers will demonstrate why. The Guardians are 46-37 straight up as the home team and 44-31 straight up as a favorite this year. What’s more, Cleveland is 69-47 straight up in American League games and 37-17 straight up in division games in 2025. And finally, the Guardians are 70-62 straight up when playing on no rest and 85-72 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Cleveland -115 on the money line over Detroit at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -115