Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can Detroit win Game 1?

The Detroit Tigers head to Cleveland to face the Guardians at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday afternoon on ESPN. It’s Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Guardians betting prediction.

The series is tied 0-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Tarik Skubal (DET) vs. Gavin Williams (CLE)

The Detroit Tigers went 87-75 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 74-88 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians went 88-74 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 87-75 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

941 Detroit Tigers (-165) at 942 Cleveland Guardians (+138); o/u 6.5

1:00 PM ET, Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: ESPN

Tigers vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Tigers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers second baseman Javier Baez drove in all of his team’s runs in their 4-3 loss to the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the 3-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. During the regular season, Baez hit .257 with 12 homers, 57 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .680 across 417 at-bats. Javier Baez is hitting .500 with an OPS of 1.667 in 6 career at-bats against Guardians starter Gavin Williams. That fact makes Baez worth a look in most DFS formats on Tuesday.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan reached base twice in his club’s 9-8 extra-innings win over the Rangers on Sunday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 3-time Gold Glove Award winner went 1 for 4 with a single, a walk, and a run scored. During the regular season, Kwan hit .272 with 11 homers, 56 RBIs, 21 steals, and an OPS of .704 across 625 at-bats. Steven Kwan is batting .347 with an OPS of .830 in 17 career playoff games. That stat makes the 2-time All-Star worth considering in DFS on Tuesday.

Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 1-5 straight up in their last 6 games against Cleveland.

Detroit is 4-6 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2014 season.

Cleveland is 36-16 straight up in division games this season.

Cleveland is 53-34 straight up after a win this season.

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

I like Cleveland in this matchup. Several numbers will make the case for the home team winning this contest. The Guardians are 45-43 straight up as an underdog and 45-36 straight up as the home team this year. What’s more, Cleveland is 68-46 straight up in American League games and 13-10 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest in 2025. And finally, the Guardians are 84-71 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 17-14 straight up in starting pitcher Gavin Williams’ 31 starts this season. Gavin Williams started against Tarik Skubal a week ago in Cleveland, and the Guardians won that matchup 5-2. I think we’ll see a similar result here. The pick is Cleveland +138 on the money line over Detroit at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS +138