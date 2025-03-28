Tigers vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can L.A. stay unbeaten?

The Detroit Tigers remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Friday night. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jack Flaherty (DET) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

The Detroit Tigers are 0-1 straight up this year. Detroit is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 1-0 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 3-0 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 2-1 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

981 Detroit Tigers (+168) at 982 Los Angeles Dodgers (-202); o/u 7.5

10:10 PM ET, Friday, March 28, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Tigers vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 95% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers designated hitter Spencer Torkelson had a big day at the plate in his team’s 5-4 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday. In that game, the 25-year-old from Petaluma, CA, went 1 for 1 with a homer, an RBI, 4 walks, and 2 runs scored. In 92 regular-season games last season, Torkelson batted .219 with 10 homers, 37 RBIs, and an OPS of .669. Torkelson is hitting a perfect 1.000 with 1 homer, 1 RBI, and an OPS of 5.000 this season. He reached base 5 times yesterday and may be worth a look in DFS for Friday’s game.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani came up big in his team’s 5-4 win over the Tigers on Thursday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the three-time MVP went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. Ohtani batted .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs, 59 steals, and an OPS of 1.036 last season. He’s hitting .375 with 1 homer, 1 RBI, and an OPS of 1.375 through 3 games this season. If you build your lineup around him, Ohtani could have some DFS value on Friday.

Tigers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 22-25 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Detroit is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is 35-17 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 59-30 straight up as the home team since the beginning of last season.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Dodgers are the reigning World Series champions and the best team in baseball again this year. Los Angeles will throw their ace, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, for this contest. In 18 starts last year spanning 90 innings, Yamamoto was 7-2 with an ERA of 3.00 and a WHIP of 1.11. He recorded 105 strikeouts and had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.8. Yoshinobu Yamamoto won his only start this season, as he went 5 innings against the Cubs in Tokyo and permitted just 1 earned run while striking out 4. I think he pitches well, and the Dodgers win their second game in a row over the Tigers on Friday night. The pick is Los Angeles -202 on the money line at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -202