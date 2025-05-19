Tigers vs. Cardinals Prediction: Can St. Louis win 13 of 15 games?

The Detroit Tigers head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 7:45 PM ET on Monday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Keider Montero (DET) vs. Sonny Gray (STL)

The Detroit Tigers are 31-16 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 27-20 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 26-21 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 29-18 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

971 Detroit Tigers (+134) at 972 St. Louis Cardinals (-158); o/u 8.5

7:45 PM ET, Monday, May 19, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Tigers vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Tigers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson drove in all of his team’s runs in their 3-2 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. In that game, the #1 overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft went 2 for 4 with a single, a double, and 3 RBIs. For the season, Torkelson is batting .244 with 12 homers, 38 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .886 in 164 at-bats. Spencer Torkelson has a .920 OPS in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS option at Busch Stadium on Monday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan had one-third of his team’s hits in their 2-1 loss to the Royals on Sunday afternoon. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter went 4 for 5 with a double. Donovan is hitting .330 with 3 homers, 21 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .853 in 176 at-bats this year. Brendan Donovan is batting .379 with an OPS of 1.001 in night games this season. That fact makes the Cardinals infielder worth a look in most DFS formats on Monday night.

Tigers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 28-30 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Detroit is 37-40 straight up as a road underdog since the beginning of last season.

St. Louis is 32-29 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

St. Louis is 56-43 straight up after a loss since the beginning of last season.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like the Cardinals in this game. St. Louis has been playing great baseball for the past 2+ weeks. Since May 3rd, the Cardinals are 12-2 straight up. Some other numbers make the case for the Redbirds in this game. St. Louis is 15-6 straight up as the home team and 5-3 straight up as a home favorite this year. What’s more, the Cardinals are 18-16 straight up in non-division games and 8-7 straight up in interleague games this season. St. Louis is 7-2 straight up in Sonny Gray’s starts this season, and I think the team from the Show-Me State improves that record to 8-2 on Monday. The pick is the Cardinals -158 on the money line over the Tigers at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -158