Tigers vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Total set too high?

Is the total in Friday night’s Tigers vs. Blue Jays matchup set too high despite the number sitting at 7.5? First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Detroit Tigers (-102) at 966 Toronto Blue Jays (-116); o/u 7.5

7:07 p.m. ET, Friday, July 19, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Tigers vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Flaherty to start Friday’s series opener

Jack Flaherty will start Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays. Flaherty has been dealing with a lingering back issue for the last few weeks, but it appears that he’s ready to roll at the outset of the second half after tossing six innings of one-run ball last Thursday against the Guardians to close out the first half. It’ll be Reese Olson and Keider Montero following him this weekend in Toronto for the rest of the series.

Kikuchi to follow Bassitt in pitching matchup

The Toronto Blue Jays will start Chris Bassitt, Yusei Kikuchi, and Kevin Gausman in this weekend’s series against the Tigers. The pitching schedule prior to the All-Star break was set up for Gausman to start on Friday, Bassitt to take the ball on Saturday, and Jose Berrios to start on Sunday. Berrios will now be bumped to next week’s series against the Rays, and Kikuchi will get two starts before the trade deadline as the Blue Jays try to showcase him for other teams.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Tigers are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games

Blue Jays are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games at home

Tigers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Blue Jays are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Detroit

Tigers vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 19-5 in the Tigers’ last 24 games against the Blue Jays, is 21-4 in their last 25 road games against the Blue Jays and is 4-1 in their last five games when playing on a Friday. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Blue Jays’ last 10 games played on a Friday.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5