Royals vs. Yankees Prediction: Will score stay under betting total?

​ The New York Yankees (9–7) host the Kansas City Royals (8–9) tonight at Yankee Stadium in Game 2 of their three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET. The Yankees secured a 4–1 victory in the opener, highlighted by Carlos Carrasco’s strong five-inning performance and four solo home runs from the offense. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Royals vs. Yankees matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees

7:05 p.m. ET, Monday, April 15, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -200 moneyline favorites. The Royals, meanwhile, are +165 moneyline underdogs. The total sits at 8.5.

Royals vs. Yankees Public Betting: Bettors Love New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup: Max Fried vs. Michael Wacha

Yankees’ left-hander Max Fried (2–0, 1.56 ERA) takes the mound after delivering seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts in his last start against the Tigers. Opposing him is Royals’ right-hander Michael Wacha (0–2, 4.20 ERA), who has allowed 13 hits and eight walks over 15 innings this season.

Key Players to Watch

Yankees: Aaron Judge leads the team with six home runs and 20 RBIs, boasting a .367 batting average. Ben Rice continues to impress as a breakout star, contributing to the Yankees’ league-leading offense.

Royals: Bobby Witt Jr. provided the lone offensive highlight in the previous game with a solo home run. Salvador Perez leads the team with two home runs and nine RBIs, though he’s batting .203.

Royals vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the under. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under has cashed seven times. In the Royals’ last 10 games, the under is also 7-3. Despite the firepower in both lineups, I see this one falling under the total.

Royals vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5